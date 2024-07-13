AIA Group Ltd Has $6.30 Million Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.22% of HUTCHMED worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 184,123 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 54.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 65.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

HUTCHMED stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. 661,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,689. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.