AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,927,000 after buying an additional 81,201 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,473,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 153,781 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,368,000 after buying an additional 1,109,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,694,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,675. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

