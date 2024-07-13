AIA Group Ltd Invests $1.54 Million in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,337,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,194,000 after purchasing an additional 988,864 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 57.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,233,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 449,971 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 843,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 410,467 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,324. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

