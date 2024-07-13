AIA Group Ltd Lowers Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $58,641,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,862,000 after buying an additional 1,260,282 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 24.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,576,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after buying an additional 312,098 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $12,417,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after buying an additional 294,523 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,355. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

