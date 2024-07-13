AIA Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,034 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,827,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,470,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $293.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

