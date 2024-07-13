AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,401.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,112,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,856 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 87,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,347,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,361,000 after acquiring an additional 242,548 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.45. 29,183,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,732,027. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

