AIA Group Ltd Sells 108,776 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108,776 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.5% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $47,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3,366.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $12,786,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.0 %

EW traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $90.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,427,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,455. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.24.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

