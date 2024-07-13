AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,432 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $112.33. 2,820,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,483. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

