AIA Group Ltd Sells 4,120 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at $1,756,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Onsemi by 15.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 6.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Onsemi by 60.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at $2,447,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

Onsemi Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ ON traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.87. 5,950,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,121. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average is $73.73. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

