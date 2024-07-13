AIA Group Ltd Sells 8,900 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,399,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 97,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,118,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,513,000 after acquiring an additional 253,755 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $158.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,311. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.00.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Get Our Latest Report on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.