AIA Group Ltd Takes $3.47 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 189,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. 18,488,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,677,417. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

