Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the June 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.1 days.

Air New Zealand Price Performance

Shares of ANZFF stock remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. Air New Zealand has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.51.

Get Air New Zealand alerts:

About Air New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.