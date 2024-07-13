Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the June 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.1 days.
Air New Zealand Price Performance
Shares of ANZFF stock remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. Air New Zealand has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.51.
About Air New Zealand
