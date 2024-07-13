AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Stock Price Down 2.2%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 13,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 19,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

AirIQ Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$12.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34.

About AirIQ

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

