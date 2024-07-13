Ak Jensen Investment Managemen Acquires 70,000 Shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Stock

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,586,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,089,965.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ak Jensen Investment Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Ak Jensen Investment Managemen acquired 61,849 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $210,286.60.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASP Isotopes ( NASDAQ:ASPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 844,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 477.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

