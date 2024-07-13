Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Trading Up 0.6%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.50 and last traded at $62.50. 149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.95.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

