Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $178.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $188.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $246.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Albemarle by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,885 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 176.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Albemarle by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

