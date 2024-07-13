Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Alcoa also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.08-0.19 EPS.

Alcoa Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AA opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.45.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

