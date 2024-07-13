Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.83 and last traded at $78.30. 7,839,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 17,442,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 70,930 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

