Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALKS. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 27.6% during the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 35.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 878,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 229,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

