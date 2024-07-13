Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $122.91 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,360,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $48,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Allegion by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

