Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Allstar Health Brands Price Performance

Shares of Allstar Health Brands stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Allstar Health Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Allstar Health Brands alerts:

Allstar Health Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

Receive News & Ratings for Allstar Health Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstar Health Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.