Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 192,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 210,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Americas Silver Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 45.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The company had revenue of C$24.72 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.