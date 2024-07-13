Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.18

Shares of Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.18 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 19.18 ($0.25). Amerisur Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.25), with a volume of 4,817,237 shares traded.
Amerisur Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.18. The company has a market cap of £241.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95.
About Amerisur Resources
Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.
