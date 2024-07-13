AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the June 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

AMG Critical Materials Stock Performance

AMVMF stock remained flat at $17.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. AMG Critical Materials has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $56.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03.

About AMG Critical Materials

AMG Critical Materials N.V. develops, produces, and sells energy storage materials. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies. It offers engineered specialty metal products and vacuum furnaces for specialized alloying applications; and heat treatment services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets.

