Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,037. The stock has a market cap of $177.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.36. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.34 and a fifty-two week high of $333.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

