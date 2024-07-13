AMH Equity Ltd Has $918,000 Position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

AMH Equity Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 858,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,261 shares during the quarter. Foresight Autonomous accounts for about 0.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Foresight Autonomous worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Foresight Autonomous Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FRSX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.01. 80,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,134. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

