Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Short Interest Up 257.1% in June

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.36% of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

COWS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. 4,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

