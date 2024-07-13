Analysts Set enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Price Target at $34.40

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on enGene in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on enGene in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on enGene in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Get enGene alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ENGN

Insider Buying and Selling at enGene

Institutional Trading of enGene

In other enGene news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $717,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,036,153 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the first quarter worth $2,039,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth $6,264,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the first quarter worth $17,095,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth $20,777,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Trading Up 0.8 %

ENGN stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. enGene has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that enGene will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About enGene

(Get Free Report

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.