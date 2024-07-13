Analysts Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Price Target at $24.86

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVST. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Envista alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVST

Envista Price Performance

NVST opened at $16.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. Envista has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Envista by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Envista by 1,420.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.