Analysts Set Expectations for Guild Holdings’ FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Guild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guild’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

GHLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guild from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

GHLD opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Guild has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $894.95 million, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.77 million. Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Guild Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guild news, COO David Manuel Neylan acquired 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $31,982.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,143.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO David Manuel Neylan purchased 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $31,982.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,143.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt bought 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,515.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,606 shares in the company, valued at $45,113,528.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $214,346. Insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Guild by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Guild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

