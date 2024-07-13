Analysts Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target at $174.67

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $51,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

