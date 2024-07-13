Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Trading Down 0.4%

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 557.50 ($7.14) and last traded at GBX 557.50 ($7.14). 7 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.17).

Andrews Sykes Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 576.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 589.94. The company has a market cap of £233.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,311.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05.

Andrews Sykes Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Andrews Sykes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,190.48%.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

