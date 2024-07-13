Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 5529158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Angus Energy Stock Down 8.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The company has a market capitalization of £12.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Herbert purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($64,045.09). Insiders own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Angus Energy Company Profile

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

