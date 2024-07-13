Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 675.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $21,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 281,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,751,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.13. 1,677,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $344.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.15 and its 200 day moving average is $301.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

