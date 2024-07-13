Apogee Opportunities (CVE:APE) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Apogee Opportunities Inc. (CVE:APE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 2,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 22,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Apogee Opportunities Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26.
Apogee Opportunities Company Profile
Apogee Opportunities Inc engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Chile. The company was formerly known as Apogee Silver Ltd. and changed its name to Apogee Opportunities Inc in September 2016. Apogee Opportunities Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
