Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock Position Trimmed by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after acquiring an additional 507,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after acquiring an additional 197,552 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,093,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.55. 266,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.38 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. Applied Industrial Technologies's revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

