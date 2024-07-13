Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $64.29 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

