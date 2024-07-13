Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Short Interest Update

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 7,910,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 704,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.11. 418,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,648. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

