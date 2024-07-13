Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.72. 1,266,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,005,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The company had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,956.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,415 shares of company stock worth $378,950 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,907 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 3,363,191 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,721,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $17,640,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.