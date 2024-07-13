Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the June 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

ARBKF stock remained flat at GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.18. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £490,903.18 and a PE ratio of 0.05.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

