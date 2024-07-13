Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,076 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics makes up 1.5% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,982 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,826,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,293,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 92,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,026. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

