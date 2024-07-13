Arweave (AR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $71.04 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.01 or 0.00041017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $71.04 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,537.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.00632776 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00067610 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
