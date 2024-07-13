Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,600 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the June 15th total of 403,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.7 days.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

Shares of ASPHF remained flat at $2.69 during midday trading on Friday. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), and age-related diseases in the United States and Mainland China. Its primary product HQP1351, a BCR-ABL inhibitor targeting BCR-ABL mutants, including those with the T315I mutation.

