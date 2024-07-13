ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Hits $25.32 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. ASD has a total market cap of $25.32 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009507 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001102 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,881.58 or 1.00028530 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012100 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00068232 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0378508 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,374,152.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

