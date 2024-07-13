ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ASML by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ASML by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46,258 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $22.76 on Friday, reaching $1,085.26. 1,053,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,000.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $929.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,083.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

