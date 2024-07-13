Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the June 15th total of 932,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Astra Space Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ASTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.52. 350,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,438. Astra Space has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astra Space stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Astra Space as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services primarily in the United States of America. It operates in two segments: Launch Services and Space Products segments. The Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

