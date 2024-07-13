Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Trading 1.5% Higher

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.91. 251,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 552,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Augmedix Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 980.09% and a negative net margin of 57.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.