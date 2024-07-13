Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Short Interest Update

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ORAAF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626. Aura Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Aura Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.