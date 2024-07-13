Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Avance Gas Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of AVACF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.06. 26,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,835. Avance Gas has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $19.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.
About Avance Gas
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avance Gas
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.