Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Avance Gas Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AVACF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.06. 26,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,835. Avance Gas has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $19.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

