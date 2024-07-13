Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.85

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 25163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.
Aviva Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
